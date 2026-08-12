Dutch FA eye Xavi as option after Roberto Martinez interview

Former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is among the candidates being considered for the Dutch national team job.

The Netherlands have been on the hunt for a new head coach following Ronald Koeman's resignation after his team's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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La Oranje were knocked out on penalties by Morocco in the Round of 32 and Koeman swiftly opted to step down.

Koeman's exit left the KNVB up against the clock to appoint a new manager ahead of September's UEFA Nations League games.

Peter Bosz, Erik ten Hag, Arne Slot, Michael Reiziger and Pep Guardiola were all approached, but none entered into advanced talks with the Dutch FA, and Slot confirmed he walked away due a desire to continue coaching at club level.

Reports from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claim the KNVB have spoken to Spanish manager Roberto Martinez. The 53-year-old met director Nigel de Jong in Malaga to discuss potentially filling the vacancy following his own World Cup departure after falling short with Portugal.

Martinez led Portugal to the Round of 16 in North America, before losing out to eventual winners Spain, and he's previously managed Belgum at three major competitions.

However, with concerns over his stock being lowered by that stint with Portugal, Xavi has now emerged as an option following his 2024 departure from Barca.

The former Spain international won the 2022/23 LaLiga title with Barca and has previously expressed interest in managing an international team as it would allow him greater flexibility in his personal life and the option to keep on living in Barcelona.