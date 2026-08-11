Dutch FA in talks with Roberto Martinez over managerial vacancy

The Dutch FA (KNVB) are reportedly in talks with Spanish manager Roberto Martinez, Dutch media reported.

The Netherlands have been without a manager since Ronald Koeman resigned shortly after his team's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Oranje were knocked out in the round of 32 by Morocco, who beat the Netherlands on penalties.

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Koeman's resignation left the KNVB scrambling for a new manager. Peter Bosz, Erik ten Hag, Arne Slot, Michael Reiziger, and Pep Guardiola were all approached, but none got into advanced talks with the Dutch FA.

According to De Telegraaf, the KNVB has held talks with Spanish manager Roberto Martinez. The 53-year-old spoke with director Nigel de Jong in Malaga about potentially filling the vacancy.

Roberto Martinez during the celebrations in Brussels after Belgium finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Photo by YVES HERMAN / BELGA / AFP

Martinez led Portugal at the World Cup, where the former European champions finished second in the group and knocked former finalists Croatia out before eventual champions Spain knocked Portugal out in the round of 16.

At EURO 2024, Portugal reached the quarterfinals under Martinez's tutelage, but were knocked out by France after a 5-3 defeat.

In 45 games in charge, Martinez and Portugal won 32 games and lost 7.

The Catalonia-born manager previously managed Belgium between 2016 and 2022 and won the bronze medal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Before leading Belgium, Martinez managed Everton, Wigan Athletic, and Swansea City. He won the FA Cup with Wigan in 2013 and the League One title with Swansea in 2007.