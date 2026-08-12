Slot steps away from Netherlands talks to focus on club targets

Former Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed he will not pursue a chance to fill the vacant Netherlands job after withdrawing from talks

The Dutchman led the Reds to their 20th league title in his debut 2024/25 campaign, but finished fifth in the 2025/26 Premier League season, and was sacked in May.

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Ronald Koeman stepped down from his second spell in charge of the Netherlands manager after being knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Morocco in the Round of 32.

Slot has opened up on his conversations with the KNVB (Royal Dutch Football Association) and confirmed his desire to remain on the hunt for a club role.

"Over the past few weeks, various reports have appeared regarding the vacancy for the Dutch national team, suggesting I had withdrawn from the process after lengthy negotiations, including questions on salary and contract duration," Slot told Voetbal International.

"That speculation is incorrect. We simply never reached that stage of talks."

"At this stage of my career, I prefer to see myself on the training pitch with my players every day. Something that's not possible in the same way with a national team.

"And (this is) why I chose not to continue the talks and not to start negotiations on what a possible contract might look like.

"I have enormous respect for the national team and the KNVB and can only be positive about the professional manner in which the talks proceeded..

"For now, I believe club football still has a lot to offer me. It would be a great honour to represent my country as national coach one day. However, this was not the right moment for me."

Former Portugal manager Roberto Martinez is now in talks with the KNVB to replace Koeman.