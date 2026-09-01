Flashscore exclusive: Fulham chasing five late signings to support new boss Alvaro Arbeloa

Fulham have made a breakthrough on two significant signings and continue to explore a number of late defensive deals as they look to give head coach Alvaro Arbeloa new options following a difficult start to the Premier League season.

They have suffered defeats in their opening two league matches, but have been working on ways to strengthen Arbeloa’s squad as the transfer deadline approaches.

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Fulham have been working on deals for three central defenders, with Chrislain Matsima from Augsburg, David Affengruber from Elche and AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori among the options under consideration.

The club have also been monitoring Andrei Ratiu as a potential solution at right-back, after they agreed in principle for Kenny Tete to move to Everton. That move for Ratiu has become difficult though, and new options are being explored before Tete is allowed to complete his switch.

The activity underlines the club’s desire to provide Arbeloa with greater depth and alternative options after the opening weeks of his tenure.

But Fulham’s recruitment work has not been limited to defence.

They have also been pursuing midfield solutions, with a deal for Hugo Larsson from Eintracht Frankfurt now getting the green light and Manuel Angel from Real Madrid completing a switch.

The signings bring relief as Fulham had been light on quality and depth in the centre of the field.

Now they need to tighten up the back line. With the deadline approaching, Fulham remain active and are determined to get at least two more deals over the line.