Unveiled on Friday 20th November, the new head coach of the Finland national team, Mika Lehkosuo, sat in front of the assemble media for the first time on Monday 23rd and was not holding back on his ambitions for the team.

Lehkosuo made the step up from coaching Finland under-21s, whom he qualified for next summer's UEFA U21 European Championship on the same day the senior side was playing its last match under former manager Jacob Friis, who was sacked following a poor UEFA Nations League campaign.

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Finland's first match under Lehkosuo will not be until March, but the new man in charge is already hard at work behind the scenes: "The work has already begun," he said of putting his coaching team together.

He has also had the chance to speak to many of the players on their personal plans moving forward: "I've probably already talked to half of them; the first questions, who wants to continue. I also had time to have long calls with the captaincy over the weekend. Getting to know the players has also started, little by little."

Three times a Veikkausliiga winner as a coach with HJK, the 56-year-old said it would be a dream to qualify Finland for a second major tournament, and perhaps a first World Cup, though that is clearly a long-term aim of a man who appears to be in this position for some time.

"It (qualifying for tournaments) is not something that happens every day, but it's silly to think of any other goal. Once it's been achieved, I guess it can be achieved again." And as for reaching the World Cup: "I would like to be involved in such a historic act, but time will tell when it will happen."

It is perhaps no surprise that Lehkosuo is thinking long term, given it was the Finnish FA who put the suggestion of a five-year contract on the table, something that he believes shows their faith in him. That said, he knows the only thing that matters is the next match.

"I was directly suggested the length of the contract. It is an indication that they trust me and think long-term enough to take the process forward. My own mentality is always that the next game must be won, not so much what happens in five years."