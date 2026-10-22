FIFA confirm USA to host inaugural women's football Club World Cup in 2028

Arsenal women will be one of the teams competing at the Women's Club World Cup

The United States will host the inaugural women's football Club World Cup in 2028, FIFA announced Thursday.

"The decision was taken in view of its experience in organising FIFA tournaments, the maturity of its infrastructure and services and the level of stakeholder interest in women's football in the country," world football's governing body said.

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The US has a proven track record of staging large sporting events, notably co-hosting the men's World Cup earlier this year.

The first-ever women's Club World Cup will be staged from January 5-30, 2028.

It will bring together 19 top-tier clubs from all six continental confederations.

The AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), CONCACAF (North America) and CONMEBOL (South America) will be represented by three clubs apiece at the competition, one team will fly the flag for the OFC (Oceania) and six of Europe's best sides will represent UEFA.

Seven clubs have already secured their berths at the tournament: Arsenal (England), Club America Femenil (Mexico), Barcelona (Spain), Gotham (United States), Naegohyang (North Korea), Corinthians (Brazil) and Wuhan Jiangda (China).

"These seven clubs, and a dozen more, will come together to show the strength and depth of women's club football to a global audience," said FIFA chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman.

"They will have the opportunity to tell their story, expand their fan base and represent their club on the world stage. They have thoroughly earned this opportunity to be part of history in the United States."

FIFA said the introduction of the tournament marked "a major milestone for the professionalisation and global expansion of the women's club game, giving elite club sides a true world stage to compete on every four years".

Initially slated for 2026, FIFA pushed the inaugural tournament back by two years so it enjoys a clear window following the 2027 women's World Cup and ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.