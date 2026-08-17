FIFA chief Kevin Lamour sacked after criticising Infantino's World Cup sale plan

Frenchman Kevin Lamour has left his role as FIFA's chief operating officer after criticising president Gianni Infantino's scrapped private investor plan, world football's governing body confirmed Monday.

Lamour was the third highest-ranking FIFA official.

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"FIFA can confirm that the working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour as FIFA's chief operating officer has ended on August 17, 2026," a FIFA spokesperson told AFP, confirming a report in The Athletic.

"FIFA thanks Kevin for his two years of service and wishes him the best of luck for the future."

A former employee of European governing body UEFA, Lamour had served as FIFA COO since November 2024.

He was one of the highest-ranking FIFA figures to speak out against Infantino's proposal to sell stakes in competitions, including the World Cup, to private investors.

Lamour described the plan as "the project of one person".

"The time has now come for football political leaders to ask themselves the right questions and make the right decisions," he said in a statement sent to the Associated Press (AP) and published on 31 July.

"If that means I lose my job, then so be it," he added. "I will understand and respect that decision. At least I'll sleep well tonight."

Secretary general Mattias Grafstrom, considered Infantino's number two, and chief of global football development Arsene Wenger both later welcomed the decision to ditch the proposal.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger said it was "absolutely necessary" to scrap it.

The controversy has left Infantino's position under threat for the first time since he was first elected in 2016.

European football's governing body UEFA, North and Central America's CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation released a joint letter earlier this month declaring "football belongs to no individual".