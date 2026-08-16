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Jürgen Klopp completes first day as Germany boss: This isn’t a short‑term experiment!

Jürgen Klopp completes first day as Germany boss: This isn’t a short‑term experiment
Jürgen Klopp completes first day as Germany boss: This isn’t a short‑term experimentProfimedia

Germany boss Jürgen Klopp has now completed his first day as manager after taking over from Julian Nagelsmann.

The former Liverpool manager was appointed on a four-year deal back in July to replace Julian Nagelsmann whose World Cup campaign ended when the side were knocked out by Paraguay on penalties. 

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Klopp, who has worked with both Borussia Dortmund and Mainz in the Bundesliga, was top of the list for the German FA who rushed to snap him up as soon as Nagelsmann departed. 

The 59-year-old had been working as Red Bull's global head of football since he left Liverpool but has now made his way back to the touchline on a contract which will see him through to the 2030 World Cup. 

After completing his first day in charge, Klopp shared parts of his daily routine to social media and speaking on his first impression of the role, he admitted to loving life with Germany so far. 

“It’s really got off to a great start. All the employees we’ve met so far have welcomed us incredibly warmly. Thank you for that! It doesn’t feel unfamiliar - that’s really lovely,” he said. 

“You might think that when a World Cup hasn’t gone well, you need to start with a blank slate. But that’s completely unnecessary.” 

Klopp then identified “two major areas of responsibility. Number one is the senior national team. Number two is everything else. 

“Fortunately, this isn’t a short‑term experiment; it’s designed to last a few years. And now we can get started.” 

Klopp’s first game in charge is against the Netherlands in the Nations League on September 24th as he prepares for the Euros in 2028. 

 

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Jurgen KloppParaguayLiverpoolNetherlandsDortmundWorld ChampionshipPremier LeagueBundesliga

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