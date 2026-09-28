FIFA boss Infantino opens door to increase funding for all 211 members

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has opened the door to substantial increases in funding for the world governing body's 211 members, with the FIFA Council set to consider additional payments at its meeting on October 15.

In a letter sent to the presidents of FIFA's six continental confederations on Monday, and seen by Agence Frannce-Presse, Infantino said he would support "the greatest level of additional funding that can responsibly be delivered", but cautioned that no figure currently under discussion represented an approved commitment.

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Infantino said the abandoned proposal to sell a slice of the World Cup commercial rights that brought calls for his resignation had been intended to generate additional money for football.

"The recent commercial proposal, now withdrawn, was intended to enable FIFA to invest more in football," Infantino wrote.

On September 18, two of Infantino's critics, European football chief Aleksander Ceferin and his counterpart at the North and Central American and Caribbean body, Victor Montagliani, said each of FIFA's member associations ) should receive $10 million in the four years between 2027-2030.

Infantino responded by suggesting he would match any other offers.

"I will support the greatest level of additional funding that can responsibly be delivered through FIFA's proper governance process," he said.

FIFA confirmed in early September that Infantino will stand for president in an election next March, despite the backlash over his now-abandoned plan to bring private investment into the men's and women's World Cups.

Infantino is not without friends - 2034 World Cup hosts Saudi Arabia came out in support last month, with African football's governing body CAF and South America's CONMEBOL also supportive.