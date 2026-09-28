Ivan 'Pichu' Cuellar in hospital after canteen door collapses on Mallorca goalkeeper

Mallorca goalkeeper Ivan "Pichu" Cuellar had ⁠a frightening start to the week when part of the ‌decor in the club's training ground dining ‌room collapsed on him on ‌Monday, leaving the 42-year-old with a ‌serious head injury.

The club said ‌Cuellar was taken to hospital after the incident at the Ciutat Esportiva ‌Antonio Asensio, also known ⁠as Son ‌Bibiloni, before the squad's scheduled training session ​under manager Luis Garcia ahead of Sunday's Spanish second ​division match against Girona.

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Despite the alarm caused by the accident, Mallorca ⁠said the ​keeper was recovering well, as doctors monitored his condition and ruled out further complications.

"This morning, Ivan 'Pichu' Cuellar ‌suffered a serious head injury after a large structure, which formed part of the decor in the dining room at the Ciutat Esportiva collapsed," the club said in a statement.

"The player has been taken to hospital for treatment ‌and will remain under observation ​for the next 24 hours."

Cuellar's injury ‌leaves Garcia short of options in goal, with Lucas Bergstrom on international duty with Finland, leaving Arnau Tenas as the ⁠only one ⁠first-team keeper ‌available.