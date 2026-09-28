Scotland v Switzerland: Confirmed squad news as Pocognoli looks ahead to Hampden bow

Pocognoli's men were unable to find the breakthrough in a goalless stalemate against Slovenia, and the Tartan Army will be expectant in their first home game since their disappointing showing at the FIFA World Cup this summer.
Switzerland will arrive full of confidence after cruising to a 3-0 victory in North Macedonia.
Scotland predicted lineup v Switzerland:
Scotland XI: Gunn; Welsh, McKenna, Hendry; Robertson, Ferguson, Gilmour, Hickey; McGinn; McBurnie, Bowie.
Scotland v Switzerland kick off time
Kick off at Hampden Park is set for 7:45pm.
Key stat
This will be just the third head-to-head meeting this century, with Switzerland losing just one of the last six meetings (W2, D3). Scotland picked up their sole point of Euro 2024 with a 1-1 draw against the Swiss in the most recent meeting.