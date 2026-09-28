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Flashscore sources: Estevao to Barcelona links are premature as Chelsea remain committed

Chelsea remain committed to Estevao at this stage
Chelsea remain committed to Estevao at this stageREUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Barcelona are being linked with Chelsea winger Estevao, but sources insist it is premature to speculate about the Brazilian’s next club.

The latest stories have emerged from the Spanish media, with suggestions that the 19-year-old is becoming frustrated by his lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge.

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That may be true, but it does not mean a parting of ways is likely. Chelsea’s hierarchy remain firmly behind Estevao and believe he has the potential to become one of the stars of the future at the club.

Sources insist there is no desire to give up on him or encourage him to consider a life elsewhere, despite the competition for places that has restricted his opportunities during the early stages of Xabi Alonso’s reign.

Chelsea also understand that Alonso is still trying to find the right balance within his squad. 

The former Real Madrid coach is only at the beginning of his time in charge and is still assessing his players, working out his preferred combinations and determining how best to use a squad packed with attacking options.

Estevao’s limited game time therefore does not currently represent a change in Chelsea’s thinking about his long-term future.

There is an acceptance that a player of his ability will want to play regularly, and that frustration would be understandable if opportunities remain limited. 

However, Chelsea’s position is that this is something to be managed rather than an indication that his future could be elsewhere.

The club have invested heavily in Estevao and remain convinced that he can develop into a major player.

Barcelona’s name being attached to the situation is very unlikely to change Chelsea’s approach at this stage.

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ChelseaEstevaoBarcelonaXabi AlonsoPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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