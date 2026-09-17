Feyenoord midfielder Zechiel signs new long-term contract

Gjivai Zechiel has extended his Feyenoord contract until 2029, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Zechiel, 22, has had a spectacular start to the season, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists in the opening seven games under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

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"I’m grateful for the trust Feyenoord has placed in me. I feel at home here and know that I can still make a lot of progress here," Zechiel said on the club website.

"The first few months of this season have already shown that. Not just for me personally, but for the team as well. We put a lot of energy into that every day. I can’t wait to see what the future holds. This is a wonderful gesture of appreciation for me personally."

Zechiel has spent the past two seasons on loan at Sparta Rotterdam and FC Utrecht before breaking out at Feyenoord this season. The 22-year-old debuted for Feyenoord in August 2023 under Brian Priske, but was sent out on loan to Sparta in February 2025. Before Zechiel could speak with manager Robin van Persie, the midfielder was loaned out to FC Utrecht.

Zechiel spoke about his previously strained relationship with Van Persie, saying they still had some unresolved issues from their shared time in Feyenoord's U19s: "If we’re going to be working together next year, we’ll need to discuss it. There’s still one small thing that needs to be sorted out," Zechiel told NOS.

With Van Bronckhorst at the helm, Feyenoord have started the season with four wins from six Eredivisie games, while scoring 20 goals. If it were up to Zechiel, this is the start of something beautiful.

"We want to achieve much more together on the pitch. That’s what we’re aiming for. I feel that responsibility, and I’m happy to embrace it. We want to make the supporters proud of this Feyenoord."

Zechiel was rumoured to leave Feyenoord in the summer, with Lille interested in the midfielder following the departure of Ayyoub Bouaddi. Unlike top scorer Ayase Ueda, who moved to Les Dogues in the final week of the transfer window, Zechiel stayed put.

The reigning Eredivisie Player of the Month could receive his maiden senior Netherlands call-up soon, with newly appointed manager Xavi set to reveal his squad on Friday.