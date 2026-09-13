Feyenoord brush PEC Zwolle aside in record seven-goal rout

Feyenoord had no trouble taking care of PEC Zwolle on Sunday, winning 7-0 to bounce back from last week's Champions League defeat to Barcelona and break a record.

Feyenoord fell to FC Barcelona on Wednesday, losing 5-1 in their first defeat of the season. For Sunday's match against PEC Zwolle, Giovanni van Bronckhorst returned to last week's system, giving captain Luciano Valente the start on the left wing again.

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The woodwork was Feyenoord's biggest enemy in the opening five minutes, with Givairo Read hitting Jasper Schendelaar's post twice early on.

After PEC Zwolle were not at all at might to stop Feyenoord, the inevitable seemed to happen ten minutes in, with striker Nacho Ferri bagging his first Feyenoord goal by tapping in a low cross from Mika Marmol. The left-back controlled the ball with his arm, though, forcing referee Alex Bos to cancel the opener.

Ferri was at the base of Feyenoord's first goal after all, with his effort being deflected into Schendelaar's far corner by Simon Graves, whose own goal deservedly handed Feyenoord the lead after 18 minutes.

The Spaniard already got his brace halfway through the first half when Ferri simply tapped in a pass from Read, prompting the disgruntled home fans to shout "play football" at the lacklustre hosts.

Match momentum Flashscore

The match seemed all but over prior to half-time when Gjivai Zechiel scored his fifth goal of the season as he gave Read his second assist with an easy finish.

It was the big Feyenoord show in Zwolle and Nacho Ferri claimed the spotlight again, booting the 4-0 past Schendelaar to start the second half on a high.

Anis Hadj Moussa was the next name to pop up on the scoreboard after the Algerian winger curled the ball into Schendelaar's top corner. Shaqueel van Persie could've made it six for Feyenoord soon after, but couldn't finish a one-on-one in the rebound.

Instead, it was 17-year-old Jivayno Zinhagel who made it 6-0 for Feyenoord after simply flicking in a cross from Givairo Read, who was up to three assists as Feyenoord had 20 minutes left to make pile more goals on top of a beaten-down PEC Zwolle.

Hadj Moussa was the second Feyenoord player to bag a brace after being allowed to dribble through a PEC Zwolle defence that was seemingly made up of mannequins before lacing it in the bottom corner for the 7-0.

PEC Zwolle put no obstacle in Feyenoord's way in a record defeat as the Rotterdam giants got within one goal of their record away win with a 7-0 victory in Zwolle - the biggest loss in PEC's history.

Check all the match statistics on Flashscore