Feyenoord frustrated at home by Fortuna Sittard as leaders drop points

Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord dropped valuable points at home again as Fortuna Sittard won a shocking late point in a 1-1 draw.

Feyenoord repeatedly knocked on the door early, with Anis Hadj Moussa forcing a great save from Matthijs Branderhorst, Luciano Valente hitting the post, and Tsuyoshi Watanabe's header coming close but not quite.

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Gjivai Zechiel couldn't have asked for a better shot at the opener after evading Branderhorst and attacking an empty net, but the breakthrough star only managed to hit the side netting as Feyenoord were kept in check in the opening 20 minutes.

It was a massively lopsided first half in Rotterdam, as Feyenoord dominated with 76% possession, but headed into the break without a lead.

Nacho Ferri was the next of the hosts' stars to come close to scoring, but Branderhorst was a stand-in-the-way once again as the Spaniard's effort was saved by the Fortuna shot-stopper.

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Instead, captain Valente came to Feyenoord's rescue, firing home a cutback from Hadj Moussa to give the hosts the lead after just under an hour.

With Feyenoord taking a step back, Fortuna stepped up to their chances in De Kuip and came inches away from a shock equaliser when Kristoffer Peterson's backheel effort rolled just wide of Tjark Ernst's goal.

Zechiel momentarily ended all Fortuna's hopes for a result in the 81st minute with a long-range stunner, but the youngster's goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

A shockwave hit De Kuip when Feyenoord loanee Shiloh 't Zand hurt his parent team in the 86th minute - the midfielder dribbled through the Feyenoord defence and prodded home with a low shot.

Valente and Zechiel combined in Fortuna's box and the former got to a promising shot, but it sailed over the bar as time ran out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men, who got away when Ernst kept Sven Simons from scoring a last-second winner.

The shock draw keeps Feyenoord at the top of the table, but it marks their third home draw of the Eredivisie season. Feyenoord will stay in Rotterdam next week, when they'll face Serie A champions Inter in the UEFA Champions League.

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