Fenerbahce condemn brawl following Galatasaray Super Lig loss

Fenerbahce condemned a ⁠brawl that broke out on the pitch ‌after their 2-1 derby defeat ‌by Galatasaray ‌in the Turkish Super ‌Lig on Monday.

Players and ‌staff from both teams rushed onto the ‌field after a scuffle ⁠between ‌Fenerbahce's Kerem Akturkoglu and ​Galatasaray's Roland Sallai, according to video ​shared on social media.

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"The rivalry and tension ⁠of ​the derby do not give anyone the right to attack our ‌players," Fenerbahce said in a statement.

"What happened cannot be dismissed as 'derby tension.' The behaviour of the opposing team's members, instead of reducing tension, fuelled ‌the incidents."

Fenerbahce have called ​for an investigation ‌and disciplinary action against those responsible for the brawl.