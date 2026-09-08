FC Utrecht earn unlikely draw with Go Ahead Eagles

FC Utrecht rescued an unlikely point against Go Ahead Eagles by coming back from 3-1 down in Tuesday's 30-minute resumption of last Saturday's match.

The Eredivisie game between FC Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles was abandoned after FC Utrecht fans threw fireworks and plastic cups onto the pitch, forcing referee Martin van den Kerkhof to end the match after 63 minutes at a score of 3-1 for the Eagles.

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Also read: Fan protests force suspension in Eredivisie game between Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles

After the game resumed behind closed doors on Tuesday, FC Utrecht cut the Eagles' lead to just one when Matisse Didden headed a corner from Davy van den Berg in after 76 minutes.

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It went from bad to worse for the visitors when Adrian Blake was clumsily brought down by Alfons Sampsted, who handed FC Utrecht a penalty in the 89th minute. Promising Bayer Leverkusen loanee Artem Stepanov took the ball and beat Kjetil Haug to the left corner, bringing the hosts back to 3-3.

The point was FC Utrecht's second of the season and the first at home after a woeful start. Anthony Correia's men leapt out of the relegation zone, while Go Ahead Eagles jumped into sixth place ahead of Ajax, FC Twente, and FC Groningen.

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore