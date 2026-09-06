Eredivisie roundup: Goalkeeper bags incredible brace as AZ win five-goal thriller

The reputation of the Dutch Eredivisie as one of the most entertaining leagues in Europe is proving itself every week now, and round 5 of the competition was no exception.

FC Groningen and FC Twente kept each other in check in an entertaining affair up North, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

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Groningen standout goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen committed a rare mistake early on, giving Twente's Marko Pjaca the chance to give his side the lead six minutes into the game. The lead did not last long, though, with in-form Thom van Bergen putting Groningen back alongside the visitors and Tygo Land giving them the lead after 29 minutes.

Younes Taha, a fan favourite while on loan at Groningen last season, hurt his former team by delivering a lethal cross into the box, where Wout Weghorst stood to eagerly tap it in and put the final score on the board in the Euroborg, where the two exchanged chances but could not find the net again.

Telstar rescued a point in the most bizarre way possible, with goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr. bagging a brace, which included an injury-time equaliser, to keep Cambuur at bay in Velsen-Zuid.

Telstar were let down by = Nokkvi Thorisson early, with the Icelandic striker controversially getting sent off after 22 minutes for a high challenge on Billy van Duijl. The ten men of Telstar stopped Cambuur before the break, but their defences broke soon after when Rafik El Arguioui and Nicolas Binder put Cambuur up two inside the first 15 minutes of the second half.

The tide turned when Van Duijl committed a foul in his own box, giving Telstar a rare opportunity to get on the scoreboard. None other than goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr., who also scored a relegation-saving penalty in Telstar's final Eredivisie game of last season against FC Volendam, stepped up and found the bottom corner to put Telstar back in contention.

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A hectic finale saw 8 minutes of injury time being added on, and Cambuur give away not one, but two penalties - Joey Kooij overturned an earlier foul by Sami Bouhoudane during a corner, but gave a penalty for handball as added time expired. Koeman stepped up once more and found the same corner to rescue the unlikeliest point as the unlikeliest scorer.

AZ fought their way back from 2-1 down to beat Heerenveen 3-2 on the back of some brilliant goals.

Red-hot Ro-Zangelo Daal gave AZ the lead with a fabulous goal in the 7th minute, but saw his team go down less than 20 minutes later when Nolhan Courtens prodded home from a Dylan Vente cross, and Ringo Meerveld's attempt was deflected past Jari De Busser.

Eredivisie leaders AZ came out storming in the second half and clawed their way back via Mexx Meerdink, who beautifully and fiercely fired a rocket past Bernt Klaverboer after an hour's play. Youngster Ayoub Oufkir completed AZ's comeback 40 seconds into his cameo, escaping on the counter and chipping it over Klaverboer to put a pretty exclamation mark on a likewise match.

Mohammed Ihattaren stole the show in The Hague, where he handed Fortuna Sittard the win with two goals and an assist in their 3-2 victory over ADO Den Haag.

Ihattaren opened the scoring with a deflected effort before setting Lequincio Zeefuik up for the 2-1 with a sailing cross. Yannick Eduardo got ADO back within one with a miraculous goal, bouncing it in over Matthijs Branderhorst's head. Ihattaren effectively ended ADO's hopes with a stunner, launching the ball into Niekiema's top corner.

An injury-time goal from Jesse Bal was all ADO mustered in the closing stages, leaving them without a win after five rounds.