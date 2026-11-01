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FC Twente's Orjasaeter makes Eredivisie history with Five assists in 9-0 win

Norwegian Orjasaeter writes Eredivisie history: Five assists in 9-0 win
Norwegian Orjasaeter writes Eredivisie history: Five assists in 9-0 winANP / Sipa USA / Profimedia

FC Twente winger Sondre Orjasaeter wrote Eredivisie history on Sunday by providing five assists in his side's blistering 9-0 win over Excelsior.

Orjasaeter, 22, registered four assists in the first half, the first of which was the highlight - a wonderful team move capped off by Wout Weghorst, who only had to tap in after a short through ball from the Norwegian winger.

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Orjasaeter started his game with a cross to Wout Weghorst, whose header in the 12th minute was his first of four goals on Sunday. Just one minute after the aforementioned 2-0, Orjasaeter completed a hat-trick of assists with an early cross to Weghorst, who plucked it out of the air before calmly finishing beyond the near post.

The 4-0 was a classic Orjasaeter production, cutting in from the left, winning a one-on-one and easily finding a teammate, in this case Daan Rots, in the box. He repeated that trick four minutes into the second half to complete a quintet of assists, this time against substitute Eric da Silva Moreira, who was easily beaten by the Norwegian maestro.

Orjasaeter was taken off after 63 minutes. FC Twente went on to beat Excelsior 9-0, the biggest in club history and the joint-biggest since Ajax set the league record in 2020 with a 13-0 win away at VVV-Venlo.

First time in 66 years

Sondre Orjasaeter became the first Eredivisie player this century to record 5 assists in a single game. Only one player has ever done it in the Dutch league - Feyenoord legend Coen Moulijn even did it twice, in 1959 and 1960.

The four assists were part of Orjasaeter's phenomenal performance, which lasted 63 minutes and included 5 total created chances, 93% passing accuracy (37/40), 25 completed passes in the final third, 9 progressive carries, and 1 won tackle.

Sondre Orjasaeter's performance in numbers
Sondre Orjasaeter's performance in numbersFlashscore
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