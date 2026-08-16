Midtjylland held again as Tullberg’s men draw at Lyngby

FC Midtjylland again struggled to live up to their full potential as they were left frustrated against bottom-club Lyngby and had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Copenhagen.

FC Midtjylland dropped points for the first time this Superliga season as their away match against Lyngby ended 1-1.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Midtjylland side led 1-0 thanks to a stunning goal by Stanley Iheanacho and created significantly more chances to seal the win—including hitting the crossbar twice—but Lyngby managed to secure a point through a goal by Gustav Fraulo.

Sitting at the top end of the table, FC Midtjylland has seven points from three matches, while Lyngby, at the other end, has two points from four games.

The first half was an evenly contested affair, with the visitors enjoying the majority of possession. Lyngby played a very direct game and pressed high up the pitch. This created opportunities at both ends, though none were particularly clear-cut.

Martin Erlic was the one who came closest to opening the scoreline when he struck the crossbar from within a crowded penalty area shortly before the break.

Munashe Garananga, the defender owned by FCK, made his debut on loan for Lyngby and performed solidly before halftime, notably helping to keep Franculino relatively quiet.

Lyngby - FC Midtjylland - Player Ratings Flashare

Valdemar Byskov—who had otherwise enjoyed a strong start to the season—was also invisible in the first half; he was replaced at the start of the second half by 21-year-old Stanley Iheanacho, a move that proved to be a masterstroke by coach Mike Tullberg.

Iheanacho, who recently arrived following a stint at Portuguese partner club Mafra, found space to cut into the box and curled the ball into the top corner from a tight angle to make it 1-0, just minutes after coming onto the pitch. Shortly afterwards, Iheanacho came close to doubling the lead with a header, but the American Lyngby goalkeeper, Diego Kochen, made a save with the very tips of his gloves.

When Dario Osorio subsequently hammered the ball against the crossbar, it looked as though the match was about to be decided, but Lyngby had other ideas.

During a rare foray into the opposition's half, former Midtjylland talent Gustav Fraulo found himself within shooting range outside the box and fired in the equalizer right next to the post.

Tullberg's men pushed hardest for the win in the remaining time, but Lyngby also had a golden opportunity to snatch the victory, only for Lauge Sandgrav to shoot over the bar in the 89th minute.