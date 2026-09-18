FC Groningen pile the misery on PEC Zwolle with resounding win

FC Groningen claimed their first win in a month by beating PEC Zwolle 3-0 on Friday evening.

FC Groningen last won on August 16th, beating ADO Den Haag 4-1 in The Hague, but met PEC Zwolle less than a week after their worst-ever Eredivisie defeat - PEC Zwolle lost 7-0 to Feyenoord last Sunday.

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In-form Thom van Bergen fired FC Groningen into the lead 20 minutes after kick-off, rounding up a fantastic team move that started from the back and saw the hosts find the net after just three passes.

Local boy Jorg Schreuders, who shifted from right winger to right-back at the start of the season, doubled the lead minutes before half-time, intercepting the ball he lost seconds earlier and firing it beautifully past Jasper Schendelaar after more woeful defending from the Zwolle outfit.

The home crowd were treated to a comeback after an hour, with former Netherlands international and long-time Atalanta right-back Hans Hateboer returning to the Euroborg after 9 years, having signed a one-year contract earlier this week.

With nothing going PEC's way once again, Tygo Land put the final nail in the coffin with 20 minutes to go - David van der Werff sent a free-kick to Land, who waited on the edge of the box and took the ball first-time to surprise Schendelaar at his near post.

With their resounding and relieving win, FC Groningen head into the 'XL international break' in the top half, with the Pride of the North now on 11 points from seven games. PEC Zwolle, meanwhile, have descended into the relegation zone.

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore