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Farke confident Wilson will shine despite Leeds struggles

Farke confident Wilson will shine despite Leeds struggles
Farke confident Wilson will shine despite Leeds strugglesJed Leicester / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes Harry Wilson's attitude will help him rediscover his best form.

The Welshman joined from Elland Road outfit on a free transfer after registering 10 goals and seven assists last season. 

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However, Wilson has struggled for regular starts. Even at that, Farke remains confident the midfielder's determination will eventually earn him a prominent role.

"I think he had a bit of a difficult start but it's quite normal," the manager told the club website.

"He's a quality player of course but it's a fact he's in a new surrounding. He played five years in total I think for Fulham

“He was always capable of scoring and being very creative, making magic with his left foot.”

"It's fair to say he came into a new set-up, we play different to Fulham in the last years,” Farke continued.

“They have played against the ball very often a four for two. He was very often on the right wing and could perhaps defend with less intensity than he would have to do in our set-up. 

“He has more work in the pressing and against the ball. He's trying to adapt to this. It's not like we have to adapt to Harry's skill, it's the other way round. He has to adapt to our style so the team shines."

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