FA chief executive Mark Bullingham received total pay of £1.32m last year and the organization were quick to defend such a salary after so many beaten expectations.

Bullingham’s remuneration package for the period ending July 2024 was up 55 per cent on the previous year and included £450,000 as part of a long-term incentive plan. He is thought to be the highest-paid chief executive of a sports governing body in the UK and after a financially successful year for his organisation, an FA spokesperson has defended his pay.

"Mark has led the business to meet and exceed robust and ambitious performance targets on and off the pitch and deliver our 2020-2024 strategic objectives.

"In order to be competitive, the opportunity to earn a bonus and a long-term incentive plan are important - but payments are only made if performance targets are delivered or exceeded."

The FA benefited from staging the Champions League final and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at Wemble,y which also hosted more England games than the previous year. England’s success in reaching the finals of men’s Euro 2024 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup helped revenue greatl,y which only justifies Bullingham’s wage as the FA continues to grow.