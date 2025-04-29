Wenger on Arsenal's clash with PSG: Arsenal has the potential, let’s see and hope

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has made his predictions ahead of the Champions League clash between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Wenger has backed his former club ahead of the meeting in conversation with Sky Sports News as the Gunners look to progress to the final for the first time since 2006 where Wenger’s side were narrowly beaten by Barcelona in Paris. Wenger suggested that his former club have the quality to progress in what is arguably their biggest game of the season.

“I believe that Arsenal has the potential to do it,” Wenger said.

“But of course once you go to the semi-final, PSG is a very good team as well. Everybody is excited about it and let’s see and hope.”

The North London side will be without Thomas Partey at the Emirates Stadium which is a huge blow for manager Mikel Arteta. However, Wenger still has faith and believes that their strong defense will play a huge part as long as no suspensions are picked up.

"Of course, the teams who go through to a semi-final, they have some quality. It goes down to the form of the day, to the main players who can show their efficiency on the day.

"A little bit as well, but to have no sending-off or stupid reaction at some stage.

"Overall, I think Arsenal is very solid defensively and over two legs that could play a big influence."