EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle icon Philippe Albert reveals Magpies' main worry amid struggles

Former Newcastle United defender Philippe Albert fears the Magpies could lose their competitive edge by selling key players without signing better replacements.

The Magpies have endured an underwhelming start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign, losing three of their last four matches to sit 14th in the table.

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Having conceded four goals in successive away defeats to Leeds and Coventry, the Magpies risk equalling an unwanted 97-year-old record against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Belgian believes the decision to sell key players after ending their long wait for silverware has left manager Matthias Jaissle facing a challenging rebuilding task.

Newcastle endured a turbulent summer, losing Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon to Tottenham, Arsenal and Barcelona respectively, alongside manager Eddie Howe's departure.

Albert questioned whether the quality of the club’s incoming players was sufficient to compensate for those departures.

"The biggest concern for Newcastle at the moment is after winning some silverware, they are beginning to sell their best players," he told Flashscore via the home of football odds.

"If you sell your best players, you have to buy even better players.

"That's not the case But I can understand the owners when a club like Tottenham arrives and gives more than €100 million for Tonali, it's impossible to keep him.

"It's far too much money for a player like him. That's crazy. Football is crazy over the last few years. Not just around the world, but in England especially.

"There's so much money for average players."

Transfer market inflation under scrutiny

Albert, who played alongside Alan Shearer, David Ginola and Peter Beardsley under Kevin Keegan, believes transfer fees have skyrocketed, describing Shearer's then-world-record £15 million move in 1996 as a bargain.

"If Giggs, Keane, Beckham, Cantona, Scholes, Ginola, Rob Lee, Alan Shearer, Tino Asprilla, Peter Beardsley, John Barnes, Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Keegan were playing now, it's not £100 million for them, it's £150 or £200 million," he added.

"Of course, it's a joke. Shearer, when he signed for Newcastle, Kevin paid £15 million for him. And it's peanuts.

"It's peanuts because he was the best striker in the world by the time. At least one of the best strikers in the world, and Kevin was right to go and take him."

Alan Shearer Bildbyran Photo Agency / Profimedia

Albert delivers verdict on Jaissle's Newcastle future

The Magpies' inconsistent form has also raised doubts over Matthias Jaissle's future, although the Belgian stopped short of questioning the German's suitability.

Instead, he acknowledged that significant squad changes have made it difficult to assess the manager’s performance.

"Well, I don't know because over the last few years, the club has changed," Albert admitted.

"I always look at the results first, but I don't know which players have come in, which players have gone out. So, it's difficult for me to answer.

"But he's the manager at the moment. Time will tell. Results. It depends on results, if he gets results, no problem."

He also criticised the lack of patience shown towards managers in modern football, arguing that clubs are increasingly reluctant to give coaches sufficient time.

"A few years ago, a manager could stay three, four, five, six or seven years in the same clubs. Even here in Belgium.

"Now, it's finished. If after three months you are in a bad position and you don't play well, it's bye-bye and good luck."

Newcastle lack influential dressing-room figures

Beyond recruitment, Albert believes Newcastle could benefit from stronger personalities capable of inspiring teammates during difficult periods.

"If you have some leaders, the others follow and you have better results than at the moment," the 59-year-old explained.

"But leaders now, it's very difficult. If you go back to the start of the Premier League, you can name one or two leaders in every team at the time.

"Football misses leaders and football misses charismatic players. And that's the problem, not only in English football, but in France, in Belgium, everywhere."

Albert sends strong warning to Newcastle players

Having experienced the pressure of representing Newcastle during their famous Premier League title challenges under Keegan, Albert understands the expectations placed on players at St James' Park.

He believes supporters will continue backing the team through difficult periods, provided they see commitment from those wearing the black-and-white shirt.

"It was very heavy to put the shirt on when we were playing over there as well," he recalled.

"But if you give the fans some pleasure during the games and you give everything for the club, they will leave you be without a problem.

"But if you don't give everything and you take the p*ss out of them, it won't end very positively."

Ahead of Sunday’s fixture at Selhurst Park, Newcastle United have won just one of their last 11 away league meetings with Crystal Palace, a 2-0 victory under Steve Bruce in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the Eagles, who won their most recent encounter 2-1 in April, are seeking successive league victories over the Magpies for the first time since September 1972.