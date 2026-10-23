Shearer hopes "this isn’t the end for Michael Carrick" as Man Utd weigh up replacements

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick is under immense pressure as Premier League legend Alan Shearer speaks on the issues at the club.

Former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, former Germany and Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and former Chelsea and Napoli head coach Antonio Conte are reportedly in the race for the Old Trafford job.

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Carrick will remain in the dugout for Sunday's meeting with Bournemouth, but he must reportedly pick up a result to save himself from being sacked by a ruthless United board who are growing impatient.

United's issues run deep

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer backed Carrick as he opens up on the issues with the Red Devils which are rooted deep from top to bottom.

"I hope this isn’t the end for Michael Carrick at Man United, but obviously you'd have to be concerned because of the results.

"I mean, it can't be a coincidence. Manchester United keep going through manager after manager after manager, looking for a solution. The club is awful in terms of the way it is.

"I've always said whatever's happening at the top of the club always filters down onto the pitch, and what we're seeing on the pitch is because of what's happening all over the rest of the club.

"I know they achieved Champions League football last year and Michael Carrick did a great job, but then yes, Manchester United are a huge football club, but they're not a huge football team anymore. They didn't get number one and maybe not even number two targets in the summer, so their recruitment's been a problem for a while now, and they needed more in the summer as well.

"I hope he doesn't lose his job, but it wouldn't surprise me because that's what happens. When you look at how many have been in there, it's just bonkers what keeps happening at that club, and they keep on thinking, ‘well, it's the manager's fault or the coach's fault.’ Well, it isn't."

United are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions, and following the defeat to Como in the Champions League, Bournemouth may be Carrick's final chance to save his skin.