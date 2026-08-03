EXCLUSIVE: Giresse on Zidane's appointment and France's World Cup performance

French football legend Alain Giresse spoke with Flashscore to discuss Zinedine Zidane's new chapter with the national team, his arrival in Gabonese football, and his beloved Bordeaux.

In French football, there are few voices as legitimate to deeply analyse the current situation of their national team. Alain Giresse, 73, is one of them, as a legendary former player who played a key role in France's first major international title during the European Championships in 1984.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the new head coach of France, Giresse discusses the new stage in Zidane's career, as well as his return to Gabon. He is not coming back as a coach, but as the Technical Director within the country's Football Federation.

Flashscore: What are the first challenges for Zidane in his debut as national team coach?

Giresse: "I think Zidane is the right person, and above all the ideal coach for this position. He enjoys immense prestige for both his playing career and his achievements as a coach. On top of that, he is a very popular figure in France. I don't see who else could have taken this job. He has the qualities and the profile needed to be the national team coach.

"The first challenge for Zidane will be to qualify France: first through the Nations League, then for the EUROs. Of course, results will be expected from him. Didier Deschamps managed to do it. But the French want more: they want to see attractive football. Deschamps was often criticised because the French team's style of play wasn't particularly appealing.

"For now, Zidane's task won't be easy, as he'll first have to get to know and make the most of the squad at his disposal. With this group, he'll have to build the style of play everyone is hoping for."

What is your assessment of the Didier Deschamps era in France? Do you think it's possible to do better?

"Deschamps, in 14 years, won a World Cup, a Nations League, reached another World Cup final, and made it to a semi-final in the same competition. His record speaks for itself. Some might say he didn't win that much, but the reality is that not many national teams have won two major world competitions in the same period.

"That's why Deschamps took the French team to the highest level and managed to keep them there. You can only respect his achievements."

What did Deschamps mean when he talked about a very toxic environment around him?

"It's likely that at some point, what Deschamps meant was that he was tired of people constantly questioning the team's style of play, despite the good results. Maybe that influenced some of his decisions, even though I also think he had already decided to end his journey after this World Cup.

"It was simply hard for him to accept all the criticism and comments about him. That's how I interpret what he meant by mentioning this 'a bit toxic' environment."

At the World Cup in North America, during France's last two matches (against Spain and England), what went wrong?

"Indeed, France finished the tournament very poorly, and it all started with that match against Spain. They put in a very poor performance. The players were never really in the game: they lacked rhythm, aggression, and, on top of that, made a lot of technical mistakes. Against a Spanish team that hardly ever makes mistakes, it becomes very difficult.

"It's hard to know what the real cause was. To understand it, you would have had to be inside the group, but what we saw was that the French team just wasn't up to the task.

"As for the third-place match, it's always a very special game. Deschamps chose to give playing time to players who had barely featured in the earlier matches, and they clearly didn't live up to expectations. Fortunately, there were changes at halftime because after being 4-0 down at the break, it could have turned out really badly."

Match stats from France's defeat to Spain Flashscore

Did Les Bleus get the best out of Olise in this position? At Bayern, he always played on the wing, even though he also stood out in France with a lot of assists…

"Yes, Olise... We discovered that he could really play as a true number 10. His first games in that role were truly impressive. Unfortunately, towards the end, he couldn't maintain that level of performance. I think he can play in that position, because we've seen what he's capable of. He knows how to dictate the tempo, deliver the final pass, and he has great quality in setting up his teammates.

"But he also needs to realise that, even when he plays great matches, he always has to keep questioning himself and working hard to maintain that level."

Olise is rumoured to be joining Real Madrid. How do you see him fitting into a team managed by Jose Mourinho?

Yes, maybe, but for now nothing is done. So it's hard to imagine what his role at Real Madrid would be."

Does France currently have the best generation of players in the world?

"Yes, there are some very talented players, especially in attack. But the most important thing isn't just having talented players; you have to build a great team. Look at the world champions. If you take away Lamine Yamal, who is truly an exceptional talent, the others are also excellent players, but what makes the difference is the collective.

In the end, you realise that teamwork is essential for a team to succeed. I can draw a parallel with Paris Saint-Germain, who won the Champions League by relying on a very solid collective. This season, as in the previous one, the club has relied on this group strength, whereas before it depended much more on individual talent. And in a team sport like football, it's the collective that ultimately prevails and leads the team to victory."

What are your conclusions about this World Cup?

"One takeaway from this World Cup is that, once again, the champion comes from the very exclusive group of the only eight national teams to have ever won a World Cup. And also the other nation in the final. No team managed to reach the semi-finals or final without having already reached that elite level before.

"Overall, we saw some interesting matches. Maybe not so much at the start, but as the tournament went on, there were some very high-level games. In the final especially, we saw the intensity and quality you expect from a match for the world title."

Zidane with France, Klopp with Germany, and Italy with Roberto Mancini. Will 2030 be a World Cup for coaches?

"Obviously, after such a tournament, there are often a lot of changes, especially among coaches. A new cycle begins. France remain in the mix, and now each national team has to take stock, learn lessons, and prepare again for the next competitions, in Europe and elsewhere in the world."

Klopp has been appointed Germany manager Beautiful Sports International, BEAUTIFUL SPORTS Pressphoto Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

You've returned to Gabonese football. What can we expect from this second chapter?

"I'm coming back as technical director of Gabonese football. My experience and background mean I'm returning to support and contribute to the development of football in Gabon. The plan is as follows: Gabon is going through a transition phase, so first we'll need to rebuild the national team and put together a technical staff. The coach has already been chosen; he's a French coach I know (Sebastien Migne, former Haiti national team coach).

"Then, we'll need to set up a whole training system through the various youth national teams that can be created. And, of course, set objectives for 2030.

"Before that, there's the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027, but as always, everyone wants immediate results. Rushing things doesn't work. You need long-term planning to build and consolidate a competitive team."

Have you ever considered returning to Bordeaux as a coach?

"No, I've never considered being the coach of Bordeaux or coming back to the club. Never. But, on the other hand, it pains me greatly to see the club's situation. When you see what's happening, it's catastrophic. It's a club that could even disappear. Yes, to that extent, because today there are leaders and owners who, unfortunately, haven't managed the institution properly.

"There are huge debts, a sporting deficit... In short, unfortunately, it's all been a real disaster. Today, we don't know what will happen. And in Bordeaux, people are suffering a lot. All the club's supporters are very sad."

Your successes and records are still very much remembered in France and especially in Bordeaux. In your opinion, which player most resembles Alain Giresse in his prime?

"Comparing one player to another, especially when it's yourself, is always very tricky. Plus, it's very difficult - it means analysing yourself to compare with another footballer. I don't know, I had my own playing style, my own characteristics. I was an attacking midfielder, with good technique and vision. That's what I can say. And yes, I also scored goals from time to time, especially at Bordeaux.

"It's at this club that I played the most matches - in fact, I'm the outfield player with the most appearances in the history of French football. And at Bordeaux, I'm also the club's all-time top scorer. Obviously, that makes me very proud. As for comparisons, I'll leave that to you rather than do it myself (laughs)."