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EXCLUSIVE: Ghana youngster Fatawu Ganiwu set to join Dynamo Kyiv

Fatawu Ganiwu has featured for Ghana's U17 and U20 sides.
Fatawu Ganiwu has featured for Ghana's U17 and U20 sides.Ghana FA

Ghanaian midfielder Fatawu Ganiwu is set to complete a move to Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv on a three-year contract, Flashscore sources understand.

Ganiwu joins the 16-time Ukrainian Premier League champions from Ghanaian Division Three side AS Koppan, the Accra-based development club under which he has been registered for much of his young career. 

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The 18-year-old has previously trialled with a string of high-profile clubs, including English Premier League sides Chelsea, Bournemouth and Brentford, as well as Austrian giants RB Salzburg.

His time with Chelsea was particularly noteworthy, with the midfielder spending a month at Cobham training with both the Blues’ Under-18 and Under-21 sides, featuring in age-group fixtures against the likes of Manchester United and Sheffield United.

Dynamo Kyiv beat a host of clubs for the signature of the midfielder, who has passed his medicals and signed his contracts.

Ganiwu joined Legon Cities on loan in September 2024 and had a full experience of the Ghana Premier League before joining Division Two side US Avranches, also on loan.

Internationally, the teenage central midfielder has represented Ghana at multiple youth age groups.

He first came to prominence at the UEFA Youth Championship in Serbia with the Ghana U-16 side, playing a central role as the Black Starlets stunned Serbia, Spain and Switzerland en route to lifting the trophy.

Ganiwu subsequently graduated to the Ghana U-17 team, and this summer was part of Maxwell Konadu’s Black Satellites squad at the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Côte d’Ivoire.

At Dynamo Kyiv, Ganiwu joins a club that are playing in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds this season and he is expected to be given time to develop in the first-team environment.

Owuraku Ampofo
Owuraku AmpofoFlashscore
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Premier LeagueFatawu GaniwuDynamo KyivManchester UnitedChelsea

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