EXCLUSIVE: Former coach Eason tips Yan Diomande for Real Madrid

Take a flight to Orlando International Airport and drive 20 minutes southwest, and you’ll arrive at Walt Disney World Resort, a place built on engineered magic, cast members in costume, and carefully concocted fantasies. Drive an hour northeast, and you’ll find DME Academy, the site of a real-life fairytale.

It was here in Daytona Beach, Florida, that Yan Diomande took his first defining steps as a footballer, transforming potential into performance and beginning a meteoric ascent that no scriptwriter could have manufactured.

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There were no stage lights or fireworks, only the raw, relentless repetition of hard work from a boy who quickly grew into a man on foreign soil.

For as long as he could remember, Diomande knew that the only way of saving his family from their cataclysmic financial situation was by becoming a professional footballer.

Diomande's performance in the 2025/26 Bundesliga season Opta by StatsPerform

He’d have to steal potatoes from a local shop owner to avoid going hungry; he also grew accustomed to sleeping under a roof with 25 other people. And with his father leaving for France, Diomande understood that it would be up to him to become the family’s breadwinner.

It’s why, in 2016, Diomande departed the crowded, impoverished neighbourhood of Sicogi and headed to Aboisso, located 100 km away on the Ghanaian-Ivorian border, where he went from playing barefoot or with white, plastic sandals to playing with cleats.

After six years at Academie Inter Foot Sud Comoe, Diomande embarked on a solo, one-way flight to Florida, believing that he had a far greater chance of receiving an elite footballing and academic education in the USA than the Ivory Coast.

Although he didn’t know how to speak English, he did know how to make his game speak for itself. Under the watchful eye of Todd Eason, Diomande quickly established himself as a pivotal figure in attack as well as a vocal leader on the pitch and in the dressing room.

“I think when it came to training and trying to communicate through the game, it really wasn't that difficult for Diomande,” stated Eason in an exclusive Flashscore interview.

“We did have a couple other French-speaking players from Senegal, and his roommate at the time was from South Sudan, where English is the first language, but he had a few guys that he could talk to, and I think that helped him become comfortable.

“I think that because our school had French-speaking basketball players, it wasn't like he was a fish out of water. He had some people around him that could help, and I used one of the basketball players throughout the first year to follow us around and translate, which was helpful.”

Diomande first broke onto the scene for Leganes in LaLiga RAFA BABOT / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

“Coming to the USA from a different country is a pretty daunting feat for a 15-year-old to take on. I think he probably adjusted quicker than most people would, but I think the communication with him was easy because of football and the language that he speaks.

"We spoke the same language on the pitch, and socially, he had his guys that could help with translating and other stuff, so that wasn't that difficult for him.

"The one thing that really stood out in Diomande was his intelligence of the game: as I’m demoing something or asking for a certain point to be expressed, I'm seeing ‘Dio’ just pick it up and communicate it to the other French-speaking players.

"He was very quick to understand what we were trying to do without us speaking the same language, and it just kind of took off from there.”

It didn’t take long for Eason to realise that Diomande’s future wasn’t at the collegiate level, but the professional level.

Diomande excelled for DME Academy, Yulee High School, and AS Frenzi, a semi-pro club that DME is affiliated with, leading AS Frenzi to the 2023 United Premier Soccer League National Championship and claiming the Playoffs Golden Boot and MVP after scoring in all six postseason rounds (including a brace in the final).

But when it came to finding a club to sign him to a professional contract, that proved far easier said than done.

Diomande was rejected by various clubs in Major League Soccer as well as Europe, with trials at Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Rangers and Olympiacos failing to generate any concrete interest.

Diomande's recent career stats Flashscore

He returned to Abidjan after his student visa expired, before finally getting the opportunity that he was looking for and signing with Leganes in November 2024.

Diomande officially joined the Pepineros in January 2025, starting with their reserves in the Spanish fifth tier before making his professional debut on March 29, 2025, in a 3-2 defeat at Real Madrid.

While he wasn’t able to steer them to safety, Diomande did enough in his 10 appearances to convince RB Leipzig to sign him to a five-year contract and trigger his €20 million release clause.

At the time, Diomande was still reeling from the death of his 15-year-old sister Roxanne, who was killed after allegedly having her drink spiked at a party, but he didn’t let that stop him from realising his potential with Leipzig.

He quickly established himself as one of the first names on Ole Werner’s team sheet, racking up 12 goals and three assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances and taking home the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year award.

Diomande's attacking carries in the 2025/26 Bundesliga season Opta by StatsPerform

Diomande also made his presence felt at the international level, playing on the left flank in all five of the Ivory Coast’s matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, before delivering a Man of the Match performance on the right flank in their World Cup opener vs. Ecuador.

He then switched back to the left for their next three matches, assisting against Curacao to lead Les Elephants to a 2-0 victory and a spot in their first-ever World Cup knockout fixture, where they lost to Norway.

“In terms of his best position, it just depends on what you're wanting to get out of him, but I think he's equally strong on both sides," stated Eason, who works as the General Manager for USL Championship side Miami FC.

Yan Diomande (right) in action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup STACY REVERE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"In his last semester with us, he did focus a lot on strengthening his weak foot and getting more comfortable with that, but I didn't really realise how good his left foot was until I saw him playing at Leganes and scoring goals.

“I was like, ‘Wow, he really came a long way with that left foot,’ but I've noticed in him playing in LaLiga and the Bundesliga, when he's on the left, he tends to want to serve the ball more and get to the byline and cut the ball back.

"On the left, he becomes more of a player to set others and likes to slip balls into the 18-yard box; on the right side, he likes to cut inside more and strike it with his left foot and put it on frame.

"It just depends on who's matched up against and what you're looking to get out of him, because I do see a different side of him on the right, where he wants to cut in on his left foot.”

Having already honed his skills in the biggest event in sports, Diomande will now be looking to carry over his momentum to the best competition in club football: the UEFA Champions League. However, he won’t be plying his trade with Leipzig, but 15-time champions Real Madrid, who have signed him for a reported fee of €125 million plus €15 million in add-ons.

And with Rodrygo sidelined with an ACL injury, all signs point to him locking down a starting spot in attack alongside Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior.

At 19 years of age, Diomande has already joined a Leipzig side that was coming off a dismal seventh-place finish – their first time missing out on European football since their inaugural Bundesliga season in 2016/17 – and steered them to third place. Now, he arrives at a Real Madrid side that has failed to win any major silverware for two seasons in a row, and that has been left in the dust at the domestic and international level by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Can Diomande help Los Blancos return to the promised land under Jose Mourinho? Eason certainly isn’t betting against it.

“I think Diomande is going to bring a lot of attention, and that might open up space for more opportunities for other players to exploit,” noted Eason.

“Because Dio is so dynamic, powerful, and quick, it's going to shift defenders to either stay a little bit closer, which will create gaps more centrally that Bellingham can go through.

"I think it will help Real: when you're dealing with Vinicius, Mbappe and Diomande, probably the three fastest players in LaLiga, it's going to create a lot of space for other players to have more freedom to play, and maybe that is what Bellingham needs.

"You're going to always have to be on your toes to see their movements, but also know how quickly they can exploit space. It's definitely going to be fun to watch going forward: Real Madrid’s going to be exciting.”