Ex-France youth international Brassier switches allegiance to Togo

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Lilian Brassier has switched his international allegiance from France to Togo ahead of the Sparrowhawks’ 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Algeria.

The 27-year-old centre-back, born in Argenteuil, France, to a Guadeloupean father and Togolese mother, previously represented France at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 levels.

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However, after months of deliberation, Brassier has opted to represent his mother’s homeland and has been included in head coach Patrice Neveu’s preliminary squad for the November 14 and 17 encounters.

His arrival provides a significant defensive boost for Togo, who could pair him with experienced Getafe defender Djene Dakonam.

Brassier joined Frankfurt last summer following spells in French football with Rennes, Brest and Marseille, where he accumulated 117 Ligue 1 appearances, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

The defender has quickly established himself in the Bundesliga, starting all seven of his appearances under manager Adi Hütter.

Meanwhile, Togo face mounting pressure to revive their qualification campaign after an inconsistent start.

The Sparrowhawks opened with victory over Burundi before suffering defeat against Zambia, leaving them third in Group I.

Neveu, appointed in February, hopes Brassier’s commitment will strengthen his squad and encourage other eligible players to follow suit.

Togo are desperate to return to Africa’s biggest football tournament, having last appeared at the finals in 2017.