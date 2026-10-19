AC Milan close in on Krosche as new Head of Football

AC Milan are reportedly closing in on appointing Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche as their new Head of Football.

According to Kicker, the 46-year-old has requested an immediate departure from the Bundesliga club, explaining that he needs a fresh challenge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Milan have pursued Krosche since last summer, when they reportedly offered him a lucrative four-year contract worth up to €40 million.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that negotiations continued behind the scenes, with both parties working towards an agreement over responsibilities and financial terms.

However, Frankfurt are expected to demand compensation before sanctioning his departure, as Krosche remains under contract until 2028.