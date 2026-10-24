Beier fires Dortmund past Frankfurt to reclaim Bundesliga top spot

Substitute Maximilian Beier netted a stunning winner as Borussia Dortmund moved three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table with a 1-0 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, extending the hosts’ winning head-to-head home streak to six matches.

After netting a brace in the midweek UEFA Champions League win over Sabah, a confident Serhou Guirassy attempted to carefully lift the ball over Noah Atubolu when he raced through on goal inside the opening 20 minutes, only to be thwarted by the goalkeeper’s big right hand to the frustration of the home fans.

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That proved to be one of several chances that were exchanged by both sides in a lively first half.

Frankfurt’s Jonathan Burkardt soon drilled a low shot inches wide of Gregor Kobel’s far post, shortly before Daniel Svensson threatened at the opposite end with a deflected effort that looped onto the crossbar.

Match momentum Flashscore

Just moments later, Felix Nmecha neatly gifted Die Adler the opener when his miscontrol opened the door for Younes Ebnoutalib to go one-on-one with Gregor Kobel, who came to his teammate’s aid with a crucial stop, ensuring the two sides headed down the tunnel on level terms.

The hosts came just millimetres from changing the goalless scoreline in the opening stages of the second period, when Joey Veerman’s dangerous inswinging corner found the towering Guirassy, who saw his flicked header thump against the crossbar.

Niko Kovac’s side looked set to experience an underwhelming evening until Beier conjured up a special strike in the 80th minute.

The forward received the ball on the edge of the box from Jobe Bellingham, who had entered the fray just seconds earlier, and set it out of his feet before firing a fierce right-foot shot out of Atubolu’s reach.

Adi Hutter’s side ultimately failed to produce a response as they fell to back-to-back defeats without troubling the scorers, leaving them in 13th spot with just eight points to their name.

As for title-chasing Dortmund, they will head into next weekend’s Klassiker against Bayern Munich with an unbeaten record in the Bundesliga.

Flashscore Man of the Match:Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund)

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