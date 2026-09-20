Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Bayern Munich ready to rescue Florian Wirtz from Liverpool

Steven Gerrard 'scared' by JJ Gabriel's Man United exit demand

Man United lineup v Fulham: Confirmed team news as both managers need a win

Man City lineup v Sunderland: Confirmed team news as Maresca considers Doku recall

Most read on Flashscore News

Magnificent Salah fires hat-trick as Trabzonspor crush champions Galatasaray

Kylian Mbappe leaves Nike for On as Federer-backed brand ramps up football project

New France boss Zidane announces first squad, Mbappe confirmed as captain

Former England winger Andros Townsend squashed by pitch roller in Thailand

Ex-England international Andros Townsend run over by pitch roller in Thailand

Andros Townsend last played in the Premier League for Luton Town in 2024
Andros Townsend last played in the Premier League for Luton Town in 2024Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former England international Andros Townsend was partially run over by a pitch roller in Thai football, but avoided serious injury in the bizarre incident.

The 35-year-old former Spurs winger was warming up for PT Prachuap's game at Pattani on Saturday when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Townsend went down under the heavy roller, with the driver only stopping once the player's legs were trapped.

In footage which has since been widely shared online, Townsend attempts to push the roller off as the driver leaps out to help.

Townsend, who also played for Crystal Palace and Everton during an itinerant career, later made light of being run over.

"It turns out Stoke away wasn't so bad after all," he wrote on social media.

Townsend won 13 caps for England.

Mentions
EnglandAndros TownsendTottenhamCrystal PalaceEverton

Related Articles

Who's Missing: Chelsea's Joao Pedro doubtful, Foden suspended for Man City

EFL Cup fourth round: Liverpool face Chelsea, Arsenal get Fleetwood

Who's Missing: Liverpool hand Gakpo late fitness assessment