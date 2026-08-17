Ex-Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi joins Saudi side Abha on free transfer

Former Chelsea ⁠and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi has joined newly promoted ‌Saudi Pro League side Abha ‌on a free transfer ‌after leaving Bundesliga club ‌Eintracht Frankfurt, the club said ‌on Monday.

The 32-year-old arrived at Frankfurt from Turkish ‌champions Galatasaray in February ⁠2025 ‌and scored four goals in 21 ​appearances in all competitions for the German ​side.

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Abha announced the move on X alongside pictures from ⁠the ​signing ceremony, saying: "One chance is all he needs ... Michy Batshuayi is Abhawi."

Batshuayi has ‌previously played for Standard Liege, Olympique de Marseille, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

He was part of Belgium's squad that finished third at the 2018 World ‌Cup and also played ​at the 2022 tournament ‌in Qatar. Abha began their return to the top flight with a 2-1 defeat by Al ⁠Hazem last ⁠week.