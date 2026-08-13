Man City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is reportedly on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah.

The 28-year-old’s Man City career started with great promise as he scored and provided an assist on his debut, the 4-0 Premier League win over Wolves.

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Reijnders’ form then started to tail off, and he found regular game time hard to come by, ending 2025-26 having started 19 of his 28 league games, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, he is on the verge of joined Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah for £52 million just a year after signing him from AC Milan for a reported £46.5m.

The Dutch international was absent from Man City training on Thursday (August 13) as he waits to fly to Saudi Arabia and complete his move.

City are expected to be busy over the final couple of weeks of the transfer window as they plot a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea have given them a deadline of 5pm GMT on Friday (August 14) to match their £120 million valuation or miss out on the Argentina international.