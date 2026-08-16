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Elye Wahi poised for Nice return as Frankfurt talks progress

Elye Wahi poised for Nice return as Frankfurt talks progress
Elye Wahi poised for Nice return as Frankfurt talks progressČTK / imago sportfotodienst / HMB Media/Claus

Elye Wahi has reportedly agreed personal terms to return to OGC Nice on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Ivorian forward is said to be pleased with the financial package offered by the Ligue 1 club as he prepares to reunite with Les Aiglons.

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According to a report from Sacha Tavolieri, Wahi has reached an agreement with Nice, who are keen to bring him back after his important contribution last season. 

The striker scored five goals in 15 appearances as Nice narrowly avoided relegation to Ligue 2. 

The French club are also negotiating a purchase option with Frankfurt, with Tavolieri reporting that an agreement between both clubs is close.

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Ligue 1Elye WahiNiceEintracht FrankfurtFootball transfers

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