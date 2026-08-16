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Cristiano Ronaldo hints this could be his final year in football

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured constant speculation about his retirement in recent months
Cristiano Ronaldo has endured constant speculation about his retirement in recent monthsMICHAEL REAVES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo believes this year is "probably" his last as a professional footballer, the 41-year-old Portuguese superstar said in an interview with Vogue magazine published on Sunday.

Ronaldo, who has established his place among football's all-time greats with more than 950 goals for club and country, had previously spoken of retiring "soon" or within "one or two years".

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"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," he told Vogue, saying his future after football was "all mapped out".

"I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard," he said, listing travel and padel among his favourite activities.

"Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one," said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward.

Ronaldo married his longstanding partner Georgina Rodriguez in an intimate ceremony in the Portuguese resort of Cascais on Tuesday.

He told Vogue he wanted to "continue to enjoy what I've earned - what we've earned. Because after all it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice", referring to his glittering career.

After leading Portugal to the last 16 of his last World Cup this summer, Ronaldo is due to link up with his club Al Nassr for the new Saudi Pro League season.

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