Everton expect Ndiaye bids as Grealish transfer remains priority

Everton are braced for a late battle to keep hold of Iliman Ndiaye, with several Premier League clubs monitoring the forward ahead of the transfer deadline.

Sources indicate that at least three top-flight sides have been circling Ndiaye in recent weeks, and Everton are increasingly aware that an offer for the player could arrive soon.

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The Toffees have no desire to lose Ndiaye and would much prefer to keep him as part of their plans for the new season. In line with that, they have put a £100 million price tag on the player to deter suitors.

However, the possibility of a late approach has prompted the club to continue exploring attacking options as they prepare for the final stages of the transfer window.

Everton's interest in Jack Grealish remains one of the possibilities being considered.

The club continues to sense an opportunity to bring Grealish in permanently, with the Manchester City winger seemingly facing an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish, who was on loan at Everton last season, does not appear central to City's plans and could become part of a wider summer exodus as new manager Enzo Maresca reshapes his squad.

Everton believe that situation could allow them to pursue Grealish at a significantly reduced price.

The potential move could become particularly relevant if Everton receive a serious offer for Ndiaye. While the club's preference remains to keep him, losing the player would leave a significant gap in David Moyes' attacking options and could increase the urgency around their pursuit of reinforcements.

For now, Everton are preparing for multiple possibilities as the deadline approaches.

The coming days could prove decisive, with the club potentially fighting to keep their star attacker while also looking to take advantage of an opportunity to bring a high-profile signing to Merseyside.