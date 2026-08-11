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Ndiaye to stay at Everton this summer despite "big money on the table" from Al-Hilal

Ndiaye to stay at Everton this summer despite "big money on the table" from Al-Hilal
Ndiaye to stay at Everton this summer despite "big money on the table" from Al-HilalHarry Langer / DeFodi Images / Profimedia

Iliman Ndiaye will not leave Everton this summer even after being handed a huge offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal

The Senegal international has been the subject of intense speculation after it was revealed he has rejected several new contract offers this year, leading to transfer links to several clubs. 

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Ndiaye Manchester United, Arsenal, Marseille and most recently Al-Hilal who had tempted the winger with a huge pay rise and a chance to sign for a club who have a strong chance at lifting the league title. 

Despite this, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the forward will stay on Merseyside in a sign of loyalty to the club who kick off their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace in less than two weeks. 

“Understand Iliman Ndiaye has decided not to proceed with Al Hilal deal: he wants to stay in Premier League.  

“No to Saudi Arabia move despite big money on the table; Everton winger wants to continue in Premier League, decision made.” 

Everton have not completely ruled out selling Ndiaye this summer as per reports, but Ndiaye’s decision could indicate that he will pen a new deal with the club, especially after turning down a huge wage improvement. 

Ndiaye is contracted until 2029 and his deal could be extended past 2030 over the coming weeks as Everton fans hope that the forward can be tied down once more with the help of improved wages. 

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Premier LeagueIliman NdiayeEvertonMarseilleFootball transfersSaudi Professional League

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