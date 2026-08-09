Everton legend tells club to keep Ndiaye to ensure they 'go places' in 2027

Everton are confident they can retain star man Iliman Ndiaye in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Ndiaye scored 11 goals in his debut 2024/25 season at Everton after joining from Marseille including the final ever goal at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Advertisement

He followed that up with the first goal at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium home at the start of 2025/26 campaign.

Despite dropping to a tally of six goals in 2025/26, he remains a key creative force for David Moyes, with a contract in place until 2029 on Merseyside.

Manchester United had expressed some interest in a £50M offer, but the firmer link came from the Saudi Pro League - which Everton rejected - and club legend Tony Hibbert called on the club to fight to keep him in place.

"The ball just sticks to him. You can see the quality he has.

"He gets fouled a lot, but the ball when he has it under control, with his low centre of gravity, twisting and turning, you can see he’s a top, top player. We need to keep hold of him.

"If we want to go places, we need to keep building the way we are. We need to keep him."