Everton captain Tarkowski: Beto deserved his goal

Everton captain James Tarkowski was delighted for Beto after his goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Tarkowski says Beto deserved the goal for the work he has shown in training.

Dyche said: "We didn’t play well at all, really. A few little patches of play in the first half, and we nearly had a goal.

“It was only really late on when we went a bit more direct into the box, with Beto and Keano (Michael Keane) up there causing a few problems, we could have scored two or three late on. It wasn’t our best by any means tonight, but we stuck at it and got a point.

“It is tough to play your best all the time. I think when we start slow, it can feel flat in the whole place, and it definitely felt like that tonight. Sometimes it takes one person to change that, but we never really got going.

“Maybe if the goal would have stood it would have been nice, but sometimes you have just got to stick at it, and sometimes there are going to be times when we won’t play well, and you have to just stick to our job and what we are good at, and we will score goals at some point.

“Tonight is one of those nights. We didn’t play well for much of the game, but we managed to get a point.”