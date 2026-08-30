Everton pull out of selling talented youngster Harrison Armstrong after major fan backlash

Everton were considering sell Harrison Armstrong to Nottingham Forest but after fan criticism the club have now called the deal off.

The 19-year-old academy graduate started for the Toffees at the Vitality Stadium to make his 24th appearance for the club this weekend as Everton drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.

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Forest made a bid of £40m plus a potential sell-on clause for the talented midfielder who the Toffees were considering selling, despite there being just days left of the summer transfer window.

However, as per journalist Paul Joyce, Everton have now pulled out of negotiations after fans claimed they were ready to riot.

“Everton back out of Harrison Armstrong move to Nottingham Forest due to fans reactions.”

Travelling supporters to the Bournemouth clash made their feelings clear on the situation, repeatedly chanting:

"Don't sell Armstrong, Harrison Armstrong, I just don't think you understand. If you sell Armstrong, Harrison Armstrong, you're going to have a riot on your hands."

The Toffees board have now unanimously decided that Armstrong will remain at Hill Dickinson Stadium according to the BBC, a move which will please fans.

Forest had identified the midfielder as a potential successor to Elliot Anderson, the midfielder who was sold to Manchester City for £115M. After missing out on Armstrong, Forest will now have to look elsewhere with just days remaining before the window shuts.