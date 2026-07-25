Erling Haaland's ex-teammate 'convinced' on Real Madrid future move

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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.Reuters

Erling Haaland could consider a future move away from Manchester City according to one of his old teammates.

Haaland has been sensational for City across his four seasons at the Etihad Stadium with 162 goals scored in 198 appearances alongside winning two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

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Pep Guardiola's summer exit does not appear to have impacted his current plans to stay in Manchester with the Norway international under contract until 2034 after signing a renewal in January 2025.

The 26-year-old will be vital to Enzo Maresca's plans for the 2026/27 campaign, but his old friend from Molde FK, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, believes a move to Real Madrid is on the cards in future, even if it takes a world record fee.

"I'm convinced it will happen someday. I see a strong possibility. Real Madrid's global appeal is immense, and even though he's at a great club like City, I think he would reach a higher level at Madrid. 

"The best players in the world play there, and Erling is one of them. I believe he'd score lots of goals and enjoy playing surrounded by so many stars as talented as himself."

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Erling HaalandManchester CityReal MadridFootball transfers

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