England coach Southgate: We have to be exceptional

England coach Gareth Southgate says he's as enthusiastic as ever ahead of their Euros opener against Serbia.

Southgate said: "I have been in the job for eight years, I understand the landscape. Everyone who has been in the job has experienced the same thing.

"I just try to prepare the team in the best possible way and we're really looking forward to the beginning of the tournament.

"You've seen Germany play the way they did last night, Spain today (against Croatia). There are a lot of good teams in this tournament. We have to be exceptional to progress through the group and the opportunity to go further.

"I am hugely excited - to lead your country into a major tournament is an amazing honour, a great privilege. It's just as exciting as it was ahead of Russia, if not more so."

