End of an era: Messi joins Argentina squad ahead of send off game vs Benin

Lionel Messi has joined the Argentina squad this week ahead of his final clash for his national side.

After more than two decades, one World Cup, two Copa Americas and one Finalissima, Messi will hang up his boots for Argentina on Wednesday.

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Messi will make his 208th and final appearance for the South American side when Lionel Scaloni's charges take on Benin in Buenos Aires in front of a sold-out crowd ready to wave farewell to one of the country's greatest-ever players.

The Argentine Football Association said the goal of the match is to ensure "the best player in the world gets the home send-off he truly deserves."

The federation shared a picture of Messi this week as the forward was all smiles heading into a game where Argentina should secure a comfortable win.

The 39-year-old's decision confirmed the World Cup final defeat to Spain as his last competitive game in international football as he failed to hand his country another title.

After netting 12 goals in 13 appearances for Inter Miami since the World Cup final, including a goal in each of his last four outings, Messi is on fire heading into his final clash.

Argentina are ranked 87 places above Benin in the FIFA World Rankings, and Messi will be keen to get on the scoresheet in his final game where his teammates are sure to be aiming to set him up in any way possible.