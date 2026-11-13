Emotional Raphinha rejects claims he's planning Brazil retirement

Barcelona captain Raphinha has called out false rumours that he's considering a shock retirement from Brazil duty.

The 29-year-old has been in electric form at club level for the last two campaigns, after scoring 20+ goals, and he's already on 19 for 2026/27.

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He's come full circle in Catalonia after previously rejecting a lucrative offer to move to the Saudi Pro League in 2024 - but his commitment to Brazil remains unchanged.

He missed the first international window of the season due to injury, and on the back of signing a contract extension at Barcelona, he hinted that Carlo Ancelotti would need to manage his game time for the Samba Boys.

However, that's not a hint at him looking to power down his Brazil career, ahead of a pair of friendlies against Japan and Singapore to wrap up 2026.

"From the first time I put on Brazil shirt, I've always made my desire to be here very clear. I’ve never left the Brazil national team and I always do my best to be present.

“Sometimes I've not been able to come, but I've always done everything in my power to be here and wear the shirt. For me, it's always been an honour and privilege, and it always will be.

"I don't want to be injured again. I want to be available not just for the national team, but also for Barca

“Unfortunately, when I'm not physically well, I can't play here or for my club."