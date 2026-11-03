Raphinha bags brace as rampant Barcelona thrash Aston Villa

Barcelona bounced back from defeat last time out in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) to comfortably beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Camp Nou, putting an end to the Villans’ six-match winning run in European league phases.

One of Villa’s biggest nights since returning to European football in 2023 looked set to be spoiled just seven minutes in, when Joao Gomes’ wayward pass was cut out by Lamine Yamal, who shifted the ball past Pau Torres and found the far corner of the net in trademark fashion.

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But Unai Emery won’t have been too disappointed in his side’s response, with a pair of efforts following corners by Matty Cash and Gomes being blocked away, before Johan Manzambi scuffed wide after Nicolas Jackson played him into the area.

The visitors nearly made the same mistake later in the half when Zion Suzuki gave it away, but the Villa stopper did well to keep out Anthony Gordon’s eventual shot.

Chances dried up a bit from there, but Manzambi did work Joan Garcia before the break, sending his side into the tunnel knowing that a result here wasn’t beyond them.

But that good work was undone, similarly to the first half, seven minutes after Davide Massa’s whistle. Fermin Lopez hustled to play it forward to Raphinha, whose shot took a cruel deflection off Victor Lindelof and rolled beyond Suzuki’s reach.

The hosts had finally found their rhythm, with a third coming from Joao Cancelo’s penetrating run and brilliant outside-of-the-boot pass into the six-yard box, which Raphinha tapped home for his 19th goal of the season.

Match stats Flashscore

It started to look as though Villa might find themselves on the end of a trademark Barcelona thrashing, but substitutions helped steady the ship, and Leon Goretzka even headed against the post before all was said and done.

Momentum Flashscore

Nonetheless, the result puts Barcelona back among the favourites to win this tournament and will give them more confidence in defence, given it’s their first clean sheet in 19 UCL games.

Villa were ultimately outclassed, but it’s only their third failure to win in 17 European matches.

POTM Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raphinha (Barcelona)