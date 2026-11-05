BREAKING: Raphinha sends Ancelotti fresh Brazil warning after Barcelona extension

Barcelona captain Raphinha has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a contract extension until 2030.

The Brazilian has been in talks with the club since the summer over a fresh deal after previously rejecting offers from the Saudi Pro League.

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The 29-year-old has now tied his incoming years to Barca, after scoring 20+ goals in the last two campaigns, and he's already on 19 for 2026/27.

After penning the new agreement, Raphinha revealed his ambition to add to the two LaLiga crowns he's already claimed in Catalonia, and admitted his international career could take a hit based on his commitment to La Blaugrana.

"If everything goes well, I would love to end my career at Barca. I don’t just want to win the Champions League; I want to win every possible trophy until 2030.

"I never imagined scoring so many goals.

"As for Brazil, if Ancelotti wants to count on me, he knows he has to manage my minutes. He knows what he needs to do as a coach, and we’ve spoken about it."