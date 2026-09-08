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Dutch duo Miedema, Casparij nominated for Women's Ballon d'Or

Kerstin Casparij, Vivianne Miedema, and Veerle Buurman are all nominated for awards
Kerstin Casparij, Vivianne Miedema, and Veerle Buurman are all nominated for awardsČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Grant Hubbs

Dutchwomen Vivianne Miedema and Kerstin Casparij are nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or, L'Equipe confirmed on Tuesday.

Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema and Kerstin Casparij are nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or after completing the club's first-ever domestic double in women's football. Miedema played 29 total games for Manchester City, scoring 17 goals and providing 6 assists along the way.

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Casparij, who joined City from FC Twente in 2022, made 37 appearances for Manchester City last season and played her best football in the Women's Super League, recording 7 assists and 1 goal in 21 games. Casparij was subsequently named in the WSL Team of the Season.

Chelsea's Veerle Buurman has been nominated for the Women's Young Talent of the Year after breaking through in Chelsea's first team. After February 1st, Buurman missed just 153 minutes in the Blues' last 18 matches across all competitions, helping Chelsea to a third-place finish, while also becoming a frequent starter for the Dutch national team.

Buurman has been nominated alongside Vicky López (FC Barcelona), Felicia Schröder (Real Madrid), Clara Serrajordi (FC Barcelona), and former Ajax midfielder Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes).

In the men's categories, no Dutch players or coaches were nominated for any award. Last year, Denzel Dumfries and Virgil van Dijk were the only Dutch players nominated for the men's awards, finishing 25th and 28th with 20 and 7 points, respectively.

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Manchester CityKerstin CasparijChelseaVivianne MiedemaVeerle Buurman

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