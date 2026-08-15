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Durosinmi leads Genk comeback as Westerlo suffer defeat

Durosinmi leads Genk comeback as Westerlo suffer defeat
Durosinmi leads Genk comeback as Westerlo suffer defeatJOHAN EYCKENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP / Profimedia

Rafiu Durosinmi scored for the second consecutive game as Genk recovered from two goals down to beat Westerlo 3-2 in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday night.

Westerlo raced into a 2-0 lead through Dylan Ourega and an own goal from Genk defender Matte Smets. 

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The Nigeria international sparked the comeback three minutes before half-time, calmly converting a penalty to reduce the deficit.

 Bryan Heynen then levelled for Genk in the 43rd minute as the hosts went into the break on terms. 

Durosinmi was replaced by Aaron Bibout in the 66th minute, and the substitute made an immediate impact. 

Bibout struck with 11 minutes remaining to complete Genk’s comeback and secure all three points.

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Rafiu DurosinmiGenkWesterloJupiler Pro League

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